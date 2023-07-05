Finance Minister calls on reforming salary payments in light of IMF's reform recommendations

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-05 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finance Minister calls on reforming salary payments in light of IMF&#39;s reform recommendations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Finance Minister calls on reforming salary payments in light of IMF's reform recommendations

The caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, considered the International Monetary Fund's Article IV report, issued in late June, to reflect the current financial and economic situation accurately.

In response to the latest IMF report, Khalil emphasized the importance of implementing the recommended reforms, as they are crucial for the urgent need to revive the economy and put the country on a path of recovery. Failure to implement these reforms would incur significant costs that would hinder any possibility of uplifting the economy and progressing.

He believed that pursuing these reforms would yield higher growth rates than those projected in the report, based on the adaptability and resilience of the Lebanese economy in overcoming obstacles, which is already evident in some productive sectors.

Khalil also highlighted the positive impact of recent developments on public finance, particularly concerning exchange rate unification, fee, and tax collection, restoring the Treasury's financial capacity, and enhancing liquidity management for economic and monetary stability.

Despite the significant challenges, the Ministry is focused on completing the 2023 budget project, which builds upon corrective measures implemented following the approval of the 2022 budget. Khalil emphasized that the budget project will be submitted to the Cabinet soon, serving as a supportive factor for financial regularity.

The Ministry seeks to secure the needs of the public sector by bolstering treasury revenues within the framework of macroeconomic principles without posing a risk to financial and monetary stability.

Regarding recent compensations approved by the Cabinet, Khalil clarified that they were based on the available imports in order to avoid exerting pressures on the monetary situation and exchange rate. He stressed the necessity of reforming the salary scale, acknowledging that it is imperative due to the severe crisis.

The government is working with various entities and donor countries, through the Lebanon Financing Facility and the World Bank, to conduct a job survey of the public sector. This survey will serve as an initial step in reforming the public sector and correcting the salary scale.

Moreover, Khalil revealed that the World Bank has agreed to fund an additional loan to complete the project to support the poorest families. This comes as a result of the limited financial capabilities of the state and the scarcity of credits allocated to social spending in the budget.

Regarding Lebanon's obligations to international organizations and donors, Khalil confirmed that the Finance Ministry is gradually fulfilling its due commitments in coordination and communication with these donor entities, particularly regarding the arrears that Lebanon has fallen behind in paying on time. He commended the continuous support of the IMF in enabling Lebanon to overcome its current crisis.

Lebanon Economy

Finance

Minister

Call

Reforming

Salary

Payments

IMF

Recommendations

Economy

Lebanon

LBCI Next
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26

Finance Minister extends deadlines for tax declarations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09

Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:44

Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-12

Qatari ambassador proposes Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as consensus candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:14

Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More