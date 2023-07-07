Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07 | 05:30
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
0min
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank

Lebanon’s Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that it had transferred the salaries of the public sector for the current month to Banque Du Liban.  

These salaries include the salary and the equivalent of two additional salaries and transportation allowances for the previous month. 

The ministry explained that it had established a working mechanism for the departments to ensure that seven salaries will be paid in a single payment regularly, starting from next month.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Finance Ministry

Public Sector

Salaries

Banque Du Liban

Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
