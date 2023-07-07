Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

Several members of parliament, including Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian, Yassin Yassin, Firas Hamdan, and Melhem Khalaf, have issued a joint statement expressing their thoughts on the recent statement released by the Central Bank of Lebanon's deputies. They describe the statement as notable in terms of timing, format, and content, suggesting that it portrays a sense of desperation just three weeks before the end of the governor's term.



In their statement, the MPs highlight several key points:



Firstly, they view the statement as an acknowledgment of the disastrous monetary policies implemented by the Central Bank, which the governor has presided over, involving unprecedented corruption for decades, particularly in recent years. The governor has become a subject of investigation and is wanted for justice in several countries.



Secondly, they perceive the statement as an implicit accusation against traditional political forces that have failed to approve a comprehensive and integrated financial recovery plan over the past four years. These forces apparently avoided endorsing such a plan to seize people's deposits and deplete them systematically in collaboration with the banks.



Thirdly, the statement is seen as a veiled announcement issued by the four deputies, representing the highest monetary authority in Lebanon, indicating an imminent and dramatic collapse that could occur at any moment. This collapse might be accompanied by a vacuum in the Central Bank governor position, an inability to appoint a new governor, and the deputies' resignation.



Lastly, regardless of the circumstances, the MPs categorically reject any extension of the current governor's term, a notion discussed behind closed doors. They urge their fellow MPs to recognize the mentioned statement's gravity and the tragic situation's severity. They emphasize that a new Central Bank governor cannot be appointed without a new government, and a new government cannot be formed without electing a president. The responsibility of rescuing the country lies upon the shoulders of the MPs in the upcoming critical days. They warn against the destructive consequences of continued hesitation and passivity, which will further devastate the country and harm the people. Therefore, they call for immediate adherence to the constitution and the obligatory attendance of MPs to the parliamentary hall to elect a president.



In conclusion, the MPs appeal to their colleagues to rise to the occasion and fulfill their historical responsibility and the trust placed in them by the hopeful people who elected them.