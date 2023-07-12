News
Salam signs a Memorandum of Understanding for Lebanon's participation in Expo Qatar 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Salam signs a Memorandum of Understanding for Lebanon's participation in Expo Qatar 2023
The caretaker Economy and Trade Minister, Amin Salam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and the Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture regarding participation in Expo Qatar 2023 in his office at the Ministry.
Salam emphasized "the importance of the signed agreement, which relates to the start of work on the Doha Expo 2023, in terms of working on a close partnership between the Economy Ministry and the Lebanese private sector, which will be the backbone of the success of the exhibition in Qatar, and will reflect the image of Lebanon in front of all participating countries in Doha."
He also stressed the importance of the partnership between the public and private sectors, which is the basis for the success of the Lebanese economy in all external initiatives and conferences. Salam revealed that the Agriculture Ministry is "a key partner in the Doha exhibition, as it is related to the agricultural sector and everything related to crops, seedlings, and others."
In addition, Salam expressed his gratitude to all partners and the State of Qatar for its sponsorship and support of Lebanon in Expo Qatar on all levels, and for sponsoring the 6-month phase, with the State of Qatar reiterating its support for all Lebanese efforts to make Lebanon's attendance at the conference a success."
He also thanked the Lebanese ambassador in Doha for "her great effort to ensure the initiative's success, which should be our top priority until the start of the Expo next year." Choucair emphasized the role of the Union of Chambers of Commerce in Lebanon, particularly in partnership with the private sector, to reflect the best image during the next six months through organization, company participation, and highlighting the strength of Lebanese products.
"We wish nothing but the success of the Expo for Qatar," he said.
Former minister Mohammad Choucair expressed his gratitude towards the State of Qatar for their love and generosity towards Lebanon by providing a dedicated pavilion for Lebanon free of charge. He called on all sectors in Lebanon, especially the agricultural and food sectors, to participate in the exhibition, stating that "we have a real opportunity for six months to participate in Expo Qatar."
He pointed out that "several countries are unable to visit us for known reasons, and our opportunity is to show a true image of Lebanon in Qatar through its advanced agricultural products and food industries." He expressed his pride in the partnership between the Chamber of Commerce Federation and the Economy and Agriculture Ministries, emphasizing the importance of partnership between the private and public sectors.
Moreover, he considered Expo Qatar a prime opportunity to showcase the country's actual image to the world.
However, Qatar's Ambassador stressed that Lebanon's involvement will significantly impact the expo's success.
He described Lebanese-Qatari relations as "outstanding," hoping that participation would be "collective from all the relevant sectors in Lebanon and that the work would be collective among all the Lebanese institutions at the exhibition."
