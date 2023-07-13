Finance Minister meets Change MPs seeking access to "Alvarez" report

2023-07-13 | 07:07
Finance Minister meets Change MPs seeking access to &quot;Alvarez&quot; report
Finance Minister meets Change MPs seeking access to "Alvarez" report

The caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, received a delegation of Change MPs who handed him a letter requesting access to a copy of the "Alvarez" report.

Minister Khalil had previously sent response letters to all the MPs who had inquired about this matter.

