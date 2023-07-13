Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-13 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors&#39; rights in economic recovery plans
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reiterated the Amal Movement's commitment to preserving the rights of depositors, specifically the deposits of Lebanese expatriates, in any plan for economic and financial recovery. Berri made these remarks during his chairmanship of a meeting with the diaspora sector in the Amal Movement.

He stated, "since the beginning of the current financial and economic crisis, Amal's stance has been and remains the same: people's deposits and their money in banks are sacred, and we will not accept any encroachment on them under any circumstances."

Berri acknowledged the support and solidarity provided by the Lebanese diaspora to Lebanon, saying, "this support cannot be measured by mere gratitude; it is a responsibility that we carry on our shoulders."

He stressed the need to approach the issue of the Lebanese diaspora as a humanitarian and cultural value, not just as a financial and economic one. He emphasized the importance of the diaspora adhering to and respecting the laws and regulations of the countries hosting Lebanese expatriates across all continents.

In another development, Speaker Berri received the caretaker Industry Minister, George Bouchikian, in Ain el-Tineh. They discussed the overall situation, the latest political developments, and matters related to the industrial sector.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Protectio

Depositors

Rights

Economic

Recovery

Plans

LBCI Next
Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations
Finance Minister meets Change MPs seeking access to "Alvarez" report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-02

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-07

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-07

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:07

Finance Minister meets Change MPs seeking access to "Alvarez" report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12

Saudi ambassador meets Minister Salam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
World News
08:53

Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
02:11

US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:34

Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More