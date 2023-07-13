Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reiterated the Amal Movement's commitment to preserving the rights of depositors, specifically the deposits of Lebanese expatriates, in any plan for economic and financial recovery. Berri made these remarks during his chairmanship of a meeting with the diaspora sector in the Amal Movement.



He stated, "since the beginning of the current financial and economic crisis, Amal's stance has been and remains the same: people's deposits and their money in banks are sacred, and we will not accept any encroachment on them under any circumstances."



Berri acknowledged the support and solidarity provided by the Lebanese diaspora to Lebanon, saying, "this support cannot be measured by mere gratitude; it is a responsibility that we carry on our shoulders."



He stressed the need to approach the issue of the Lebanese diaspora as a humanitarian and cultural value, not just as a financial and economic one. He emphasized the importance of the diaspora adhering to and respecting the laws and regulations of the countries hosting Lebanese expatriates across all continents.



In another development, Speaker Berri received the caretaker Industry Minister, George Bouchikian, in Ain el-Tineh. They discussed the overall situation, the latest political developments, and matters related to the industrial sector.