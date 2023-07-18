Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 23,000, and the price of diesel rose by LBP 29,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 20,000.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,653,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,693,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,444,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 796,000
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Gas

Gasoline

Oil

Increase

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-14

Lebanon’s fuel prices slightly increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-20

Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-14

Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-14

External interventions: Hochstein participates in launching drilling operation in the South, Le Drian's visit awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

RTA's website allows citizens to schedule vehicle transactions in advance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More