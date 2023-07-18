Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 23,000, and the price of diesel rose by LBP 29,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 20,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,653,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,693,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,444,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 796,000