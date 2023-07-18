As the end of July approaches, Lebanon's central governor deputies are gearing up to handle the operation after the conclusion of their term. In a crucial development, they convened with a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, and another meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the transition further.



During Tuesday's session, the deputies put forth their requests, emphasizing the need for legislative measures to enable their compulsory reserve usage. The officials met with the parliamentary committee, focusing on critical financial and economic matters.



According to information from LBCI, Thursday's Administration and Justice Committee meeting will revolve around listening to the deputies' responses on critical issues, including exchange rate policy, monetary linkage to financial policies, size of the monetary mass, and mandatory reserve and its protection methods.