Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries

Former minister Mohammad Choucair signed a cooperation agreement with the President of the Lebanese-French Chamber of Commerce, Gaby Tamer, and the Director-General of the ESA Business School, Maxence Duault, at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon headquarters. The agreement aims to assist companies from both countries invest in each other's markets.



To facilitate this cooperation, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon has allocated a dedicated office in Sanayeh. This office will enable French companies to benefit from the applied services provided by the chamber to its members.



Meanwhile, the French-Lebanese Chamber of Commerce will secure the necessary jobs for the project. The group also works to facilitate matters for Lebanese companies seeking to enter the French and European markets.



In this context, Choucair praised the agreement, which laid the foundation for a qualitative leap in Lebanese-French economic relations, particularly in enhancing cooperation and interaction between the private sectors of both countries.



He considered signing this agreement at this stage as responding to the urgent needs of the Lebanese economy in terms of attracting investments and facilitating matters for Lebanese companies interested in investing in France and Europe.



Duault, in turn, welcomed the agreement, considering it a crucial step to consolidate French-Lebanese economic cooperation within the framework of the historical relations between the two countries. He emphasized that this aligns with the French interest in Lebanon and its various levels of economic engagement.



Tamer hoped it would activate investments between the two countries and enhance the partnership between the Lebanese and French private sectors. He emphasized, "We are facing an exceptional opportunity to activate bilateral investments, and we must take advantage of it."