News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19 | 09:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
At three o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the Cabinet is supposed to convene in open sessions to discuss the budget project.
The ministers have yet to receive a copy of the project, which they are supposed to review at least 48 hours before the session's scheduled time.
The attendance of at least two-thirds of the Council members, which is 16 ministers, is required for the session to be valid.
Will the quorum be met?
The old situation will remain unchanged. The ministers who ensured the quorum in previous sessions, some of which dealt with less important matters than the budget, are expected to attend.
Their attendance is based on the belief that the budget is a top priority to ensure financial and constitutional stability. Therefore, the government must discuss the project as it is related to its legislative responsibilities in Parliament.
As for the Christian ministers who previously boycotted the sessions due to their perceived lack of constitutionality, specifically, those affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement: Henri Khoury, Hector Hajjar, Walid Fayyad, and Abdallah Bou Habib, who have remained committed to the boycott so far, it seems that their stance has not changed, as nothing has changed in the state's governance, as emphasized by high-ranking sources in the movement.
They consider the government's actions to be a violation of the constitution, law, partnership, and the position of the President.
The quorum is secured if the Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, is present, along with the ministers from Amal, Hezbollah, and the PSP, in addition to the Christian and Muslim ministers affiliated with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati's team. The budget study will fall under their responsibility.
Caretaker Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine will attend after proposing the discussion of an item outside the agenda, which is related to appointing a head of the delegation that will visit Syria after the Foreign Minister's resignation, aiming to accelerate the signing of a protocol between Lebanon and Syria and expedite the mechanism for the return of refugees.
However, the quorum will remain secure if Charafeddine leaves the session due to the item of the ministerial committee's presidency not being raised outside the agenda.
The open discussions on the budget will open a new chapter in the political disputes, which are likely to extend further amidst the presidential vacuum.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Budget
Government
session
Quorum
Next
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval
0
World News
2023-06-15
Kenya government unveils budget to opposition walkout
World News
2023-06-15
Kenya government unveils budget to opposition walkout
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
0
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18
Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18
Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
3
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
4
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
5
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
6
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
7
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More