Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Government&#39;s Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions

At three o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the Cabinet is supposed to convene in open sessions to discuss the budget project.

The ministers have yet to receive a copy of the project, which they are supposed to review at least 48 hours before the session's scheduled time. 
The attendance of at least two-thirds of the Council members, which is 16 ministers, is required for the session to be valid.

Will the quorum be met?

The old situation will remain unchanged. The ministers who ensured the quorum in previous sessions, some of which dealt with less important matters than the budget, are expected to attend.

Their attendance is based on the belief that the budget is a top priority to ensure financial and constitutional stability. Therefore, the government must discuss the project as it is related to its legislative responsibilities in Parliament.

As for the Christian ministers who previously boycotted the sessions due to their perceived lack of constitutionality, specifically, those affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement: Henri Khoury, Hector Hajjar, Walid Fayyad, and Abdallah Bou Habib, who have remained committed to the boycott so far, it seems that their stance has not changed, as nothing has changed in the state's governance, as emphasized by high-ranking sources in the movement. 

They consider the government's actions to be a violation of the constitution, law, partnership, and the position of the President.

The quorum is secured if the Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, is present, along with the ministers from Amal, Hezbollah, and the PSP, in addition to the Christian and Muslim ministers affiliated with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati's team. The budget study will fall under their responsibility.

Caretaker Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine will attend after proposing the discussion of an item outside the agenda, which is related to appointing a head of the delegation that will visit Syria after the Foreign Minister's resignation, aiming to accelerate the signing of a protocol between Lebanon and Syria and expedite the mechanism for the return of refugees.

However, the quorum will remain secure if Charafeddine leaves the session due to the item of the ministerial committee's presidency not being raised outside the agenda.

The open discussions on the budget will open a new chapter in the political disputes, which are likely to extend further amidst the presidential vacuum.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Budget

Government

session

Quorum

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

Kenya government unveils budget to opposition walkout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:53

Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18

Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-19

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09

Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:10

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

LBCI
World News
03:27

Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:53

Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:35

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More