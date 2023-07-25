Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 22000 LBP each and that diesel increased by 20000 LBP and that of gas increased by 34000 LBP.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1701,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1740,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1484,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 830,000 LBP