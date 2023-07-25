Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-25 | 02:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 22000 LBP each and that diesel increased by 20000 LBP and that of gas increased by 34000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1701,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1740,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1484,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 830,000 LBP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Gasoline

Lebanon

Gas

Fuel

Diesel

LBCI Next
Reduced transit fees: Syria approves 50% cut for Lebanese agricultural products
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:57

Reduced transit fees: Syria approves 50% cut for Lebanese agricultural products

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-23

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21

Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

LBCI
World News
04:51

Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:33

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More