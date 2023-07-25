Reduced transit fees: Syria approves 50% cut for Lebanese agricultural products

Caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al Hajj Hassan and his accompanying delegation met with his Syrian counterpart, Mohammed Hassan Qatana, where the latter informed the Lebanese Minister of Syria's government's approval to reduce transit fees imposed on Lebanese agricultural products by 50 percent.



Additionally, the Syrian side requested Lebanon's Minister to ensure some facilitations from the Lebanese side.



Minister Al Hajj Hassan promised to convey the Syrian side's request to the relevant authorities in the Lebanese government to overcome any obstacles.



During the meeting, on the sidelines of the UN Food Systems Summit held in Rome, several topics of mutual interest were also discussed, and both sides aimed to continue the discussions on points previously addressed in agricultural meetings between Lebanon and Syria in Beirut and Damascus.