Reduced transit fees: Syria approves 50% cut for Lebanese agricultural products

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-25 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Reduced transit fees: Syria approves 50% cut for Lebanese agricultural products
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Reduced transit fees: Syria approves 50% cut for Lebanese agricultural products

Caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al Hajj Hassan and his accompanying delegation met with his Syrian counterpart, Mohammed Hassan Qatana, where the latter informed the Lebanese Minister of Syria's government's approval to reduce transit fees imposed on Lebanese agricultural products by 50 percent.  

Additionally, the Syrian side requested Lebanon's Minister to ensure some facilitations from the Lebanese side. 

Minister Al Hajj Hassan promised to convey the Syrian side's request to the relevant authorities in the Lebanese government to overcome any obstacles.  

During the meeting, on the sidelines of the UN Food Systems Summit held in Rome, several topics of mutual interest were also discussed, and both sides aimed to continue the discussions on points previously addressed in agricultural meetings between Lebanon and Syria in Beirut and Damascus.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Agriculture

Abbas Al Hajj Hassan

Syria

Mohammed Hassan Qatana

Transit

Fees

UN Food Systems Summit

Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-24

Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-22

Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-20

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-23

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21

Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
04:57

Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:33

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More