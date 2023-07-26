Salameh to LBCI: Despite Differences with Deputies, Serving Lebanon Was Our Main Concern

Meanwhile, Salameh noted that no one practices dictatorship in the BDL Central Council, adding however that the first significant reform involves ruling out the possibility of borrowing money from BDL.
“BDL managed, through Sayrafa, to be the main player in the money market and to control it,” he added.
The BDL governor stressed that the economy benefited from Sayrafa platform, adding that the month of June was the best month in the economic movement since 2013, according to a study by a bank.
As for the deputies’ project to create an alternative platform other than Sayrafa, Salameh stressed that establishing a platform without the intervention of the Banque du Liban takes time.
“BDL must remain in the market because there is no offer for the dollar, but rather a demand that threatens the lira,” he continued.
“I do not want to cancel Sayrafa, as it has made the central bank a major player in the market, and the difference between Sayrafa and the market, which has become about 8%, is in Lebanese pounds,” he stressed.
“All the talk about that we can manipulate the exchange rate in the market is baseless. The market has confidence in my words, and when I say that I will intervene, then the exchange rate will change,” he noted.
This as Salameh noted that BDL wants to reconstitute the deposits, and they did not allow the banks to go bankrupt because of the deposits.
“Everyone who attacked us did not propose any project, and we want to keep the liquidity for the Banque du Liban, and will not evade our responsibilities,” he added.
The governor explained that the existing gap is worth $71 billion, adding that there must be an approach to study deposits that can be paid in dollars and those that can be paid in Lebanese lira.
“In a few days, I will turn a page in my life, and the first serious reform steps will begin with canceling the possibility of the state borrowing from the Banque du Liban,” Salameh noted.
In response to Bassil, Salameh said that if it was true that they were doing a "Ponzi scheme" they would not have been able to preserve the market.
“They cling to slogans to convince people that Riad Salameh was the one who stole them, but they were shocked that the Banque du Liban is still steadfast,” he noted.
Salameh stressed that there are no “Fawry” amounts in the Banque du Liban, and neither he nor Marian Howayek have anything to do with them.
The governor noted that he did not appear before the French judiciary as Marianne Howayek did, because he was not duly notified.
“The lawyer in France asked Judge Aude Buresi to duly notify me, but she refused and requested the issuance of an international arrest warrant against me,” Salameh noted.