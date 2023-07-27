Despite being aware of the required quorum for holding a cabinet session, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati did not retract his invitation to the session titled "Discussion of the Developments in the Financial and Monetary Situation as the Term of the Central Bank Governor is Coming to an End."



As a result, on Thursday morning, there was a crowd of journalists and photographers at the Grand Serail. At the same time, only seven ministers out of 24 attended.



The ministers who attended justified their participation by rejecting boycotts and stated that the discussion focused on the financial and monetary situation and the post-Riad Salameh phase.



However, due to the extent of the boycott, the attending ministers went to Mikati's office. They held a consultative meeting instead of holding a cabinet session.



Following this meeting, Mikati issued a statement responding to the boycotting ministers and the political entities behind them, considering that they missed an opportunity to address a temporary file related to the financial and monetary situations.



He called on all parties to take responsibility for their decisions.



Mikati pointed out that the critical circumstances in Lebanon and the sensitivity of the financial and monetary situations require exceptional performance from the ministers and various concerned political leaders to avoid further tensions and address urgent matters. He urged them to rise above obstruction and refrain from indulging in delays. He emphasized that the government is not responsible for the presidential vacuum and called on the MPs to elect a new president for the country promptly.



Later, in a brief chat with the media, Mikati revealed that he has not yet succeeded in persuading the governor's deputies to withdraw their resignations, and the current discussion is about providing temporary funding to stabilize matters.



He expressed no fear of significant fluctuations in the dollar's value, asserting that the monetary mass can be absorbed quickly.



According to Mikati, the country faces two opportunities: the first is to elect a president representing all political forces, and the second is to restore the functioning of financial and monetary matters naturally.