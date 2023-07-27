The Enigmatic Central Bank Leadership: Decisions Delayed and Speculations Abound

The First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wissam Mansouri, is still taking his time to announce his final position regarding the responsibilities and powers of the Central Bank Governor upon the vacancy of the position in terms of what the monetary and credit law requires him to assume the duties and powers of the BDL Governor.

According to the information that has been circulated, Mansouri has been informed of an effort to convene a general parliamentary session to approve a document in which the government takes responsibility for continuing to spend from the mandatory reserve to finance the state.

However, parliamentary sources do not consider this information to be feasible in reality.

If the MPs wanted such legislation, meetings between the Administration and Justice Committee and the Central Bank Governor's deputies would be required.

Since that date, the situation has not changed, and the days leading up to the end of the Governor's term on July 31 do not allow enough time to hold such a session.

On the other hand, sources in the Ministry of Justice have confirmed that the talk about appointing an interim director for the Central Bank of Lebanon by an expedited matters judge in the Council of State is merely a precautionary measure that can only be implemented if the First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Wissam Mansouri, refuses to assume the Governor's duties.

Therefore, the Ministry of Justice, which has prepared a letter regarding the appointment of an interim director, is sending it to the Judicial Affairs Council, which will then forward it to the Council of State.

The expedited matters judge in this council cannot name an interim director unless the Central Bank Governor's position vacancy has already occurred.