Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law

2023-07-31 | 07:22
Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law
Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law

The Finance and Budget Committee approved the Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law on Monday during its session today.
MP Ibrahim Kanaan will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 2nd, at the Parliament to explain its details.
 

