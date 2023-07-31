News
PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding
2023-07-31 | 09:58
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati informed the ministers that there is a draft law aiming to borrow in foreign currency from the Central Bank of Lebanon to finance the public sector, and it will be distributed to them and will be discussed soon.
Next
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Previous
