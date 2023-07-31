LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI Obtains Government&#39;s Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

The government has prepared the urgent draft law that grants it permission to borrow a specified amount from the central bank for a set duration, subject to effective oversight of the government's relationship with the central bank. This aims to establish transparency regarding government expenditures and the repayment of borrowed funds, whether sourced from increased state revenues or interventions by the central bank in currency markets as per Articles 75 and 83 of the Monetary and Credit Law. The government's borrowing would be contingent upon the approval of reform laws, particularly capital controls, financial stability restoration, bank restructuring, and budget approval, and the proposal is to be submitted to the Parliament for approval.

LBCI has obtained a draft of the government's proposed law, which aims to authorize the government to borrow in foreign currencies under the following conditions:

-        The loan should be a one-time borrowing with the possibility of renewal for a single time.
 
-        The government must limit its need for funds from the central bank and improve its revenues through enhanced tax collection.
 
-        The government may only use the present loan in cases of necessity, particularly to provide stability for public sector employees and support vulnerable groups, ensuring essential medicine and military and security needs.
 
-        The central bank would intervene in the foreign exchange market to maintain monetary stability.
 
-        The borrowed funds should be repaid within 18 months, using state revenues or the central bank's intervention to buy and sell foreign currencies.
 
-        The central bank reserves the right to suspend the loan if the government fails to adhere to the approved reform laws and its proposed plan.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Government

Central Bank

Lebanon

LBCI Next
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-27

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-24

Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:58

PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

France tests hypersonic glider for first time: source

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More