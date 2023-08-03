Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has assigned Finance Minister Youssef Khalil to prepare a draft law to borrow funds from the Banque du Liban (BDL). The condition is that the Finance Minister must consult with the acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri, and other deputy governors to finalize the proposed law.



Furthermore, Mikati has received the financial and accounting audit reports of the BDL, which two international companies conducted.



However, the awaited report from Alvarez & Marsal concerning the forensic financial audit is yet to be delivered.