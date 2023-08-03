Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03 | 08:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has assigned Finance Minister Youssef Khalil to prepare a draft law to borrow funds from the Banque du Liban (BDL). The condition is that the Finance Minister must consult with the acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri, and other deputy governors to finalize the proposed law.

Furthermore, Mikati has received the financial and accounting audit reports of the BDL, which two international companies conducted.

However, the awaited report from Alvarez & Marsal concerning the forensic financial audit is yet to be delivered.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

PM

Prime

Minister

Najib Mikati

Initiate

Financial

Measures

BDL

Audit

Reports

Forensic

Pending

Draft

Law

Borrowing

Funds

Progress

LBCI Next
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31

PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Lebanese army has faced wars and fragmentation but returned united: LAF Commander

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More