The Beirut Prosecution Commission has nullified the decision of Investigating Judge Charbel Abou Samra to keep former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh following an appeal by the Cases Authority.



As a result, Salameh has been summoned to appear in court on August 9.



Various accusations have been raised against him, including allegations of corruption, money laundering, and mishandling of the country's financial crisis.



The decision to summon Salameh to court is part of the ongoing efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the country's economic turmoil and financial mismanagement.





