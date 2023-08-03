News
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03 | 12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
The Beirut Prosecution Commission has nullified the decision of Investigating Judge Charbel Abou Samra to keep former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh following an appeal by the Cases Authority.
As a result, Salameh has been summoned to appear in court on August 9.
Various accusations have been raised against him, including allegations of corruption, money laundering, and mishandling of the country's financial crisis.
The decision to summon Salameh to court is part of the ongoing efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the country's economic turmoil and financial mismanagement.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Judiciary
LBCI
Nullification
Judge
Charbel Abou Samra
Decision
Former
BDL
Governor
Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-07-28
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28
Countdown to the end: BDL Governor's deputies' critical decision as Governor's term expires in three days
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
Middle East News
14:10
ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
