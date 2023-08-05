Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state

Banks have entered into the debate regarding how the state's financing from the central bank will continue, expressing surprise that the crisis is being limited to disputes over who should bear the responsibility for continuing the spending from depositors' funds as if the only goal is to find a framework to continue the illegal spending using the remaining deposits at Central Bank.



Banking sources emphasized that the focus should be on how to stop the unlawful and unethical funding of the state from its citizens' funds.



The sources laid a roadmap to avoid touching the remaining depositors' funds, pointing out that the requirement is not to impose new taxes but for the authorities to take the necessary steps to collect taxes. The paralysis affecting its administration hinders those willing to pay their taxes, and all departments that facilitate fee collection should be reopened.



"Is it permissible for the state to forcibly borrow from depositors' funds and not make simple efforts to collect its money from the market?" the sources asked.