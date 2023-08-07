News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Khalil: Reformative Budget Approval Enables Financial Recovery
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-07 | 09:41
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Khalil: Reformative Budget Approval Enables Financial Recovery
Caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil considered on Monday that "the 2023 budget project, currently under discussion in the Council of Ministers, is nearing its end, and it is a continuation of the corrective and financial recovery process that started with the approval of the 2022 budget, followed by several executive measures, which led to increasing the projected revenues for 2023 to about 8-9% of the GDP, compared to around 6% of the GDP in 2022."
Khalil stated in a working meeting held at the Ministry of Finance, attended by the representative of the International Monetary Fund in Lebanon, Frederico Lima, and a delegation from the Fund to discuss issues related to financial management and the 2023 budget: "Although the completion of the 2023 budget project and its submission to the Council of Ministers comes late and beyond the constitutional deadlines, its importance lies in completing the corrective measures and reducing the distortions and gaps resulting from the multiple exchange rates in the economy, which would enhance the revenues and contribute to the recovery of the public treasury."
He explained that "the budget did not impose new taxes on the citizens, as some believe, but it corrects the values of some taxes, fees, and licenses, which have become very low to the extent that they no longer cover the cost of services provided under the currency depreciation, necessitating their correction."
Khalil pointed out that the tax burden has decreased from 16% before the crisis to 4%, estimated in 2022. On the contrary, adjusting tax policies to inflation rates prevents imposing additional burdens on taxpayers due to macroeconomic fluctuations (Indexation). The 2023 budget also addresses the revaluation of assets and inventory and other measures to correct the impact of the exchange rate deterioration on taxpayers.
He added that "the 2023 budget also aims to strengthen tax compliance and reduce tax evasion, as well as expand the tax base by targeting the informal sector, which has expanded in recent years due to the crisis and the cash economy, for example, by correcting the value of fines that no longer achieve their purpose, especially encouraging tax compliance."
Furthermore, Khalil added that "the budget project also aims to correct the values of some taxes, fees, and licenses that have become low due to the exchange rate deterioration. Additionally, some fees collected in return for services have fallen below the cost of the provided service, prompting the need for correction."
Khalil also stated that "the budget project also addresses strengthening tax compliance and reducing tax evasion, as well as expanding the tax base by targeting the informal sector, which has expanded in recent years due to the crisis and cash economy. For example, this includes correcting the value of fines that no longer serve their intended purpose, especially to encourage tax compliance."
In response to claims that the 2023 budget lacks the desired reforms, Caretaker Minister of Finance confirmed that the Ministry is "working on completing the 2023 budget project and preparing the 2024 budget within the constitutional deadlines. Despite all obstacles, including the living conditions of public sector employees and the difficulty of their continuous work due to the scarcity of technological and administrative capabilities and the lack of financial data, we are making efforts to draft an independent law aimed at completing the required tax and financial reforms that support and align with the government's program for financial and economic reform."
It is worth mentioning that the proposed reforms are also part of the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund and other supporting entities in their reports resulting from the technical missions that evaluated the financial situation during the past two years.
He also pointed out that "the 2023 budget project also aligns with the policy of the monetary authorities regarding financing the treasury, according to the monetary plan expressed by the Governor of the Central Bank.
The plan aims to control the deficit, enhance revenues, and enable the financial capabilities of the treasury," considering that restoring the financial capabilities of the treasury, along with its contribution to economic and monetary stability and supporting the monetary authorities in maintaining exchange rate stability, would contribute to promoting social justice and supporting marginalized groups (through income redistribution and increased social spending) and proceeding with the reform of the public sector, activating public administration, and providing services to citizens in a meaningful way."
He emphasized that "the most important priority is to preserve the stability that the financial and monetary authorities have sought to achieve in recent months, given the measures taken. However, it remains unprotected and subject to fluctuations, especially in the coming period." He stated that building trust is the most crucial foundation for achieving sustainable stability."
He expressed hope that "the discussion of the 2023 budget project will be constructive and free from political conflicts because the approval of its reformative articles will allow the completion of the workshop for recovery and financial revival, supporting the financial and monetary authorities in facing the remaining and numerous risks and obstacles."
Lebanon Economy
Khalil
Budget
Lebanon
Next
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
0
Lebanon News
09:29
Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions
Lebanon News
09:29
Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-05
Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-05
Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-05
Samir Geagea stresses tax collection as key to resolving financial crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-05
Samir Geagea stresses tax collection as key to resolving financial crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-21
Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
2023-05-21
Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit
0
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Khalil: Reformative Budget Approval Enables Financial Recovery
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Khalil: Reformative Budget Approval Enables Financial Recovery
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:01
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed
Lebanon News
04:01
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
2
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
4
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
7
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
8
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More