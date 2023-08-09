News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-09 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
In the opening of the monthly report of the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), titled "The Governor's Promise, the Reserve Will Not be Touched," the Secretary-General of the Association, Fadi Khalaf, considered that tampering with depositors' funds has been, and continues to be, unacceptable, regardless of the reasons and explanations.
The Association of Banks has previously directed two letters in this regard to the former governor, Riad Salameh, and the solution for him was to return the funds in Lebanese lira at a rate of LBP 1500 if the banks insisted on claiming their deposits from him.
Khalaf added that it is now time for the state to realize the impossibility of continuing the policy of buying time, going "against the wind," and making it easy to deplete what remains of depositors' funds.
He pointed out that tampering with the banks' reserves at the Central Bank of Lebanon was not and will not be the solution; instead, it will exacerbate the crisis instead of solving it.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Report
Association of Banks In Lebanon (ABL)
Fadi Khalaf
Depositors
Funds
Riad Salameh
Habib: Arab Fund approves $165M loan for Banque de L'habitat
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Habib: Arab Fund approves $165M loan for Banque de L'habitat
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Habib: Arab Fund approves $165M loan for Banque de L'habitat
0
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
0
World News
2023-07-11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
World News
2023-07-11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
7
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
8
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More