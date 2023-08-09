Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-09 | 07:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors&#39; funds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds

In the opening of the monthly report of the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), titled "The Governor's Promise, the Reserve Will Not be Touched," the Secretary-General of the Association, Fadi Khalaf, considered that tampering with depositors' funds has been, and continues to be, unacceptable, regardless of the reasons and explanations. 

The Association of Banks has previously directed two letters in this regard to the former governor, Riad Salameh, and the solution for him was to return the funds in Lebanese lira at a rate of LBP 1500 if the banks insisted on claiming their deposits from him.

Khalaf added that it is now time for the state to realize the impossibility of continuing the policy of buying time, going "against the wind," and making it easy to deplete what remains of depositors' funds. 

He pointed out that tampering with the banks' reserves at the Central Bank of Lebanon was not and will not be the solution; instead, it will exacerbate the crisis instead of solving it.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Report

Association of Banks In Lebanon (ABL)

Fadi Khalaf

Depositors

Funds

Riad Salameh

Habib: Arab Fund approves $165M loan for Banque de L'habitat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-01

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:30

Habib: Arab Fund approves $165M loan for Banque de L'habitat

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10

HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Severe heatwave hits southern United States

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More