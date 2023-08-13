Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13 | 00:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal&#39;s report triggers outcry over BDL&#39;s accounts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

The publication of the forensic audit report regarding the Central Bank of Lebanon accounts, prepared by Alvarez & Marsal, has sparked angry and condemning reactions due to the extent of violations and wasted funds from depositors' accounts, as well as concealing facts from the public. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the online Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa.

This positions it to potentially become a "snowball," growing day by day. Meanwhile, MP Jamil al Sayyed revealed that what has been published is an initial report, with more significant ones to follow. 

Ironically, the report remains confidential within the Finance Minister's "drawers."

The report indicated that dozens of associations benefited from the former governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh's "grants" with substantial amounts. 

Politicians, senior judges, officers, employees, security agency chiefs, religious figures, banks, business people, relatives, acquaintances, news stations, and media professionals also benefited from these funds with substantial sums.

According to Al-Anbaa, information suggests that forthcoming European investigations will include lists of names, dates, embezzled amounts, and high-ranking individuals involved with Salameh, including bank presidents and others. 

The bank, which profited over 7.2 billion dollars in 2015, lost multiples of this amount in 2020.

Some MPs believe that the parliament bears responsibility for not holding the former governor accountable, as he disregarded the council and abstained from attending its sessions.

He acted independently and squandered significant amounts under the guise of travel and accommodation expenses.

MP Ghassan Hasbani stated that the report confirmed suspicions and emphasized the need to tighten control over the bank. It revealed inflated figures, concealed accounts, and collusion between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Lebanon to finance the state, posing a danger.

Head of the Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, stated: The forensic audit report, after the collapse, which was approved by amending the law of the Committee to remain effective until the audit is complete, "validated what we had been working on and documenting in the Fact-Finding Committee and the Finance and Budget Committee since 2010, nine years before the collapse and 13 years before the forensic audit."

It attested to the inaccuracy of the state's accounts and its public finances, with all its components and facilities. This fact is now acknowledged by everyone, despite some attempts to obscure and distort it for known interests and agendas.

He added: "We will continue the institutional oversight process of this file, related to the rights of the state and the Lebanese, including depositors. The Finance Committee will hold a session soon."

It is also the responsibility of the judiciary to carry out its duties and enforce accountability, ensuring the restoration of the deprived depositors' rights rather than considering them as "losses," Kanaan said.

These are obligations of the state, the Central Bank of Lebanon, and the banks. 

Concluding that the game of shifting responsibility between governments and the Central Bank of Lebanon, which have evaded comprehensive surveys of the assets of banks and the Central Bank and the state for four years, as well as the absence of the trust fund from the government's plans to confiscate the rights of the Lebanese people, is exposed.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Forensic

Audit

Report

Central Bank

Alvarez & Marsal

Depositors

European

Investigations

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-12

Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-11

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11

Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-20

MP Abd Al-Massih to LBCI: The sole priority is the election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More