EDL urges public administrations and institutions and others to pay bills or power cut-offs

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-14 | 08:48
High views
EDL urges public administrations and institutions and others to pay bills or power cut-offs
EDL urges public administrations and institutions and others to pay bills or power cut-offs

Based on the circular issued by the Prime Minister, number 4, dated February 8, 2023, which calls upon all public administrations, government institutions, municipalities, municipal unions, councils, and funds to settle their dues and outstanding payments to Electricité du Liban (EDL), and in accordance with the recommendation from the Committee of Public Works, Transport, Energy, and Water during its session on March 3, 2023, particularly the second item of the recommendation, which states "requesting EDL to cut off electricity supply to state institutions that fail to settle their electricity bills," and considering items 2 and 6 of the Board of Directors' decision No. 300, dated August 5, 2022, regarding the National Emergency Plan for the Electricity Sector, as well as article 3 of the Board of Directors' decision No. 420, dated November 3, 2022, which mandates the payment of electricity consumption bills by public administrations and government institutions, and others, under the penalty of having their electricity supply disconnected, in order to prevent any disruption to EDL's general budget and financial balance in the National Emergency Plan for the Electricity Sector.

EDL has requested public administrations, government institutions, public water services, and other public sector entities throughout various regions of Lebanon to commit to settling their electricity consumption bills with EDL.

As per its instructions, this settlement should be made in Fresh Lebanese Liras (not by zero-value transfers) into the account opened in the Banque du Liban (BDL). This applies to overdue and new bills for November and December of 2022, which have been distributed to these entities. This ensures that EDL, under applicable laws and regulations, is not forced to disconnect the electricity supply to those who have failed to make payments.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

EDL

Public

Administrations

Institutions

Pay

Bills

Power

Cut-offs

