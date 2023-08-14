Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

The Cabinet announced convening a government session on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Grand Serail to continue discussions on the 2023 budget bill.



This session will also address a draft law granting the government legislative authority in the customs field, along with another draft law aimed at opening appropriations in the 2023 budget reserve for adoption.



Furthermore, the Cabinet will hold a second ministerial session on Thursday, August 17, 2023.





