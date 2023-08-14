Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-14 | 11:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

The Cabinet announced convening a government session on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Grand Serail to continue discussions on the 2023 budget bill. 

This session will also address a draft law granting the government legislative authority in the customs field, along with another draft law aimed at opening appropriations in the 2023 budget reserve for adoption.

Furthermore, the Cabinet will hold a second ministerial session on Thursday, August 17, 2023.


Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Government

Sessions

Scheduled

Review

Budget

Legislative

Measures

LBCI Next
EDL urges public administrations and institutions and others to pay bills or power cut-offs
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19

Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

Kenya government unveils budget to opposition walkout

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

MP Makhzoumi: Why is the government providing Salameh's protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:41

Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:48

EDL urges public administrations and institutions and others to pay bills or power cut-offs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:45

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More