Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts

The First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, issued a decision in which he announced that "the Special Investigation Committee, after reviewing the report of the Secretary-General of the Committee and following deliberation, unanimously decided to freeze all accounts directly or indirectly belonging to Riad, Nadi, Raja Salameh, Marian Howayek, and Anna Kozakova, definitively, in all banks and financial institutions operating in Lebanon, and to lift banking secrecy concerning them for the relevant judicial authorities.

This decision does not include salary domiciliation accounts.