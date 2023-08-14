News
Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-14 | 13:41
Mansouri announces decision to freeze all Salameh accounts
The First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, issued a decision in which he announced that "the Special Investigation Committee, after reviewing the report of the Secretary-General of the Committee and following deliberation, unanimously decided to freeze all accounts directly or indirectly belonging to Riad, Nadi, Raja Salameh, Marian Howayek, and Anna Kozakova, definitively, in all banks and financial institutions operating in Lebanon, and to lift banking secrecy concerning them for the relevant judicial authorities.
This decision does not include salary domiciliation accounts.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Mansouri
Lebanon
BDL.
Next
EDL urges public administrations and institutions and others to pay bills or power cut-offs
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
Previous
