European Observatory condemns Lebanese Parliament's capital control law as a 'crime' against depositors

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European Observatory condemns Lebanese Parliament&#39;s capital control law as a &#39;crime&#39; against depositors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
European Observatory condemns Lebanese Parliament's capital control law as a 'crime' against depositors

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon has deemed the approval of the capital control law by the Lebanese Parliament in its presented form as a "crime" against depositors. 

The Observatory noted that the law includes suspending the implementation of decisions issued by the Lebanese and foreign judiciary, thus protecting the banks.

Moreover, the Observatory pointed out that countries and governments implement capital controls in times of crisis to regulate outward transfers and prevent capital flight. 

"Why does the Lebanese Parliament seek to approve a capital control law in its presented form when billions have already left Lebanon? Wouldn't it be more appropriate to consider a law to recover funds transferred abroad?" it asked.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

European

Observatory

Condemn

Lebanese

Parliament

Capital

Control

Law

Crime

Depositors

LBCI Next
Depositors gather in front of the Parliament to stop MPs from approving Capital Control law
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Depositors gather in front of the Parliament to stop MPs from approving Capital Control law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

Foreign Affairs Committee: Decision of European Parliament on displacement violates preamble of Lebanese constitution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-16

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:43

Prime Minister Mikati chairs financial meeting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:45

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:20

Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:55

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Prime South Company urges immediate action from EDL for power plant operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Exploration well drilled in bloc No. 9 to be named Qana 31/1

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More