Depositors gather in front of the Parliament to stop MPs from approving Capital Control law

Depositors began gathering in front of the Parliament early in the morning, responding to an invitation by the Depositors' Outcry Association.



Their assembly aimed to prevent MPs from entering the building to approve the Capital Control law.



They held up banners demanding the restitution of their rightful and justifiable rights from the corrupt banks.



A Depositors' Outcry Association member, Khalil Barmana, delivered a speech in which he strongly emphasized the need for the total return of deposits from the banks without considering robbing the depositors through the Capital Control law.



He stressed that the burden of losses should be borne by the corrupt banks, not the depositors. He also asserted that those who steal people's deposits will face worse consequences than the depositors themselves.