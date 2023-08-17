News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Depositors gather in front of the Parliament to stop MPs from approving Capital Control law
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17 | 04:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Depositors gather in front of the Parliament to stop MPs from approving Capital Control law
Depositors began gathering in front of the Parliament early in the morning, responding to an invitation by the Depositors' Outcry Association.
Their assembly aimed to prevent MPs from entering the building to approve the Capital Control law.
They held up banners demanding the restitution of their rightful and justifiable rights from the corrupt banks.
A Depositors' Outcry Association member, Khalil Barmana, delivered a speech in which he strongly emphasized the need for the total return of deposits from the banks without considering robbing the depositors through the Capital Control law.
He stressed that the burden of losses should be borne by the corrupt banks, not the depositors. He also asserted that those who steal people's deposits will face worse consequences than the depositors themselves.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Depositors
Gather
Front
Parliament
Stop
MP
Approving
Capital Control
Law
Next
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
European Observatory condemns Lebanese Parliament's capital control law as a 'crime' against depositors
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:14
European Observatory condemns Lebanese Parliament's capital control law as a 'crime' against depositors
Lebanon Economy
03:14
European Observatory condemns Lebanese Parliament's capital control law as a 'crime' against depositors
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
MP Ali Khreis: What is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront the European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
MP Ali Khreis: What is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront the European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-09
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-09
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
06:43
Prime Minister Mikati chairs financial meeting
Lebanon Economy
06:43
Prime Minister Mikati chairs financial meeting
0
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
0
Lebanon Economy
05:20
Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy
Lebanon Economy
05:20
Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy
0
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
0
Lebanon News
07:50
Prime South Company urges immediate action from EDL for power plant operations
Lebanon News
07:50
Prime South Company urges immediate action from EDL for power plant operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
Exploration well drilled in bloc No. 9 to be named Qana 31/1
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
Exploration well drilled in bloc No. 9 to be named Qana 31/1
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
2
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
4
Lebanon Economy
11:08
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
Lebanon Economy
11:08
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More