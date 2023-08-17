Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

The acting Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), Wassim Mansouri, issued a statement declaring that "the BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars, in addition to the market value of Eurobonds portfolio amounting to 387 million US dollars as of July 31, 2023, excluding the value of gold holdings."



He further stated, "This is matched by external commitments on the BDL amounting to 1.27 billion US dollars, which must be repaid from the external liquidity."

