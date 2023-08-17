Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the parliamentary session on Thursday.



After the meeting, Prime Minister Mikati stated, "I am shocked when some claim that they attend the Parliament solely for legislating necessity laws. Are there any matters more urgent and necessary than the projects on the agenda of today's session? In countries that have faced economic crises similar to the ones we are currently experiencing, their parliaments remained in permanent session."



"Within three days, they would pass the necessary laws to resolve the crisis, and solutions began to materialize, resolving the crises in those countries. However, we've been discussing 'capital control' in Lebanon for the past four years. Yet, we have not reached any discussion, neither in the general session nor in finding a solution," he added.



He pointed out, "The Parliament has numerous proposed laws related to the recovery plan, restructuring of banks, financial gap, all of which require immediate resolution. If the Parliament does not convene to adopt them collectively, there will be no economic stability in the country."



Mikati emphasized, "We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy, which exposes Lebanon to many risks if the bank restructuring law is not adopted."



"It is crucial to restore normal banking operations to navigate out of this crisis; otherwise, we will enter a chain of crises, making the situation even more difficult. If we do not reach a solution, then each one must bear their responsibility," he further mentioned.



In response to a question, he indicated that "the recent electricity crisis is under consideration."