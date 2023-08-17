Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the parliamentary session on Thursday.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Mikati stated, "I am shocked when some claim that they attend the Parliament solely for legislating necessity laws. Are there any matters more urgent and necessary than the projects on the agenda of today's session? In countries that have faced economic crises similar to the ones we are currently experiencing, their parliaments remained in permanent session."

"Within three days, they would pass the necessary laws to resolve the crisis, and solutions began to materialize, resolving the crises in those countries. However, we've been discussing 'capital control' in Lebanon for the past four years. Yet, we have not reached any discussion, neither in the general session nor in finding a solution," he added.

He pointed out, "The Parliament has numerous proposed laws related to the recovery plan, restructuring of banks, financial gap, all of which require immediate resolution. If the Parliament does not convene to adopt them collectively, there will be no economic stability in the country."

Mikati emphasized, "We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy, which exposes Lebanon to many risks if the bank restructuring law is not adopted."

"It is crucial to restore normal banking operations to navigate out of this crisis; otherwise, we will enter a chain of crises, making the situation even more difficult. If we do not reach a solution, then each one must bear their responsibility," he further mentioned.

In response to a question, he indicated that "the recent electricity crisis is under consideration."

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

PM

Najib Mikati

Parliament

Nabih Berri

Challenging

Phase

Economy

Cash

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Caretaker PM Najib Mikati holds series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:49

Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:43

Prime Minister Mikati chairs financial meeting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:45

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:55

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:50

American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:55

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:45

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More