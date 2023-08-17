Prime Minister Mikati chairs financial meeting

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prime Minister Mikati chairs financial meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Prime Minister Mikati chairs financial meeting

The caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, chaired a financial meeting at the Grand Serail on Thursday. 

The Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, the Acting BDL Governor, Wassim Mansouri, the Director General of the Finance Ministry, George Maaraoui, and Mikati's advisor and former minister, Nicolas Nahas, also attended the meeting.

It is worth noting that Mikati will chair a Cabinet session at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon at the Grand Serail.
 

Lebanon Economy

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

PM

Chair

Financial

Meeting

Grand Serail

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Caretaker PM Najib Mikati holds series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Prime Minister updates Cabinet on visit to Diman and meeting with Patriarch Mar Bechara al-Rahi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Mikati chairs meeting discussing telecommunications sector affairs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:49

Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:45

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:20

Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:55

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:50

American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:55

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:45

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More