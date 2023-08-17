Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Finance, Youssef Khalil, confirmed before the Cabinet session the work on securing the funds for the upcoming academic year, amounting to $150 million.



When asked about the funds' source, he answered: "From our efforts and donations."



For his part, Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi affirmed that there is no danger to the upcoming academic year.



Regarding the $150 million required to start the academic year, he said: "God willing, we will secure it."