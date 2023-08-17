Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17 | 09:49
High views
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Finance, Youssef Khalil, confirmed before the Cabinet session the work on securing the funds for the upcoming academic year, amounting to $150 million.

When asked about the funds' source, he answered: "From our efforts and donations."

For his part, Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi affirmed that there is no danger to the upcoming academic year.

Regarding the $150 million required to start the academic year, he said: "God willing, we will secure it."
 

