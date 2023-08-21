Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

The Central Administration of Statistics revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Lebanon for July 2023 recorded an increase of 6.8 percent compared to June 2023. 

This increase was driven by a rise in the "Medical and Hospital Services" index, noting that the prices of this category are collected annually. 

It is noteworthy that the year-on-year change in the CPI for July 2023 reached 251.5 percent compared to July of the year 2022.

The monthly changes in the price index across governorates are as follows:

- An increase in Beirut Governorate by 6.4 percent.
- An increase in Mount Lebanon Governorate by 7.5 percent.
- An increase in North Governorate by 6.8 percent.
- An increase in Bekaa Governorate by 7.1 percent. 
- An increase in South Governorate by 6.4 percent.
- An increase in Nabatieh Governorate by 1.5 percent.

Amidst Lebanon's persistent economic crisis, which has been haunting the nation since 2019, a significant Consumer Price Index (CPI) surge has emerged. This steep inflationary trend has dealt a heavy blow to the populace, sparking worries about their capacity to meet essential needs.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Economic

Crisis

Central Administration Of Statistics

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Inflation

Medication

LBCI Next
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-03

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21

Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17

Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-20

Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More