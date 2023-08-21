Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

Mukhtar Niha, Imad Rmayle, considered that the entry of Syrian grapes into the Lebanese markets through smuggling has led to a 60 percent decrease in the prices of Lebanese grapes.



This is despite the substantial costs borne by Lebanese farmers this year due to the rise in electricity prices, medications, and agricultural fertilizers.



Rmayle appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy, and the Customs Directorate to pay attention to the situation of grape farmers in Lebanon and find a solution to the historical issue farmers face in competition with Syrian products.



He also criticized certain "unscrupulous" traders, officials, and individuals who have amassed significant wealth shared among traders, politicians, and some security personnel who have resisted stricter controls on crossings and borders.