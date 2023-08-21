News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling
Mukhtar Niha, Imad Rmayle, considered that the entry of Syrian grapes into the Lebanese markets through smuggling has led to a 60 percent decrease in the prices of Lebanese grapes.
This is despite the substantial costs borne by Lebanese farmers this year due to the rise in electricity prices, medications, and agricultural fertilizers.
Rmayle appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy, and the Customs Directorate to pay attention to the situation of grape farmers in Lebanon and find a solution to the historical issue farmers face in competition with Syrian products.
He also criticized certain "unscrupulous" traders, officials, and individuals who have amassed significant wealth shared among traders, politicians, and some security personnel who have resisted stricter controls on crossings and borders.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Agriculture
Grape
Market
Syria
Smuggling
Price
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:00
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
Lebanon Economy
05:00
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
0
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-20
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
2023-08-20
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
0
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
3
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
4
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
5
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
6
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
7
Lebanon News
13:00
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
Lebanon News
13:00
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
8
Lebanon Economy
05:00
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
Lebanon Economy
05:00
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More