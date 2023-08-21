Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21 | 06:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

Mukhtar Niha, Imad Rmayle, considered that the entry of Syrian grapes into the Lebanese markets through smuggling has led to a 60 percent decrease in the prices of Lebanese grapes. 

This is despite the substantial costs borne by Lebanese farmers this year due to the rise in electricity prices, medications, and agricultural fertilizers.

Rmayle appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy, and the Customs Directorate to pay attention to the situation of grape farmers in Lebanon and find a solution to the historical issue farmers face in competition with Syrian products. 

He also criticized certain "unscrupulous" traders, officials, and individuals who have amassed significant wealth shared among traders, politicians, and some security personnel who have resisted stricter controls on crossings and borders.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Agriculture

Grape

Market

Syria

Smuggling

Price

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17

Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-20

Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More