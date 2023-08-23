News
The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-23 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday
The head of the Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, has called for a committee session scheduled for 10:30 AM on Monday, August 28, 2023.
The session will be dedicated to discussing the preliminary report of the forensic audit on the Banque du Liban (BDL) accounts conducted by Alvarez & Marsal.
Kanaan had sent two letters to the Finance Minister in June and July 2022, requesting the report and the associated documents to be presented to the Finance Committee for discussion and appropriate decision-making.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Forensic
Audit
Report
Focus
Finance
Budget
Committee
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
Previous
