The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday

The head of the Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, has called for a committee session scheduled for 10:30 AM on Monday, August 28, 2023.



The session will be dedicated to discussing the preliminary report of the forensic audit on the Banque du Liban (BDL) accounts conducted by Alvarez & Marsal.



Kanaan had sent two letters to the Finance Minister in June and July 2022, requesting the report and the associated documents to be presented to the Finance Committee for discussion and appropriate decision-making.