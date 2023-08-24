News
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-24 | 01:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Despite meeting with the Acting Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri, and his confirmation of providing everything needed by the military establishment, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun continues to express his concern to his visitors about the inability to cover the logistical demands of the army.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.
Informed sources told al-Akhbar that in case of fires, the army no longer has the capacity to use helicopters due to limited fuel quantities.
Moreover, meals for 80,000 military personnel may not be available, especially since its funding in recent years was from external donations.
Additionally, the Qatari donation to support salaries, valued at 60 million dollars, will only suffice until the end of the year.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Governor
Central Bank
Wassim Mansouri
Joseph Aoun
Logistical
Demands
