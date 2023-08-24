Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands

Despite meeting with the Acting Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri, and his confirmation of providing everything needed by the military establishment, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun continues to express his concern to his visitors about the inability to cover the logistical demands of the army.Informed sources told al-Akhbar that in case of fires, the army no longer has the capacity to use helicopters due to limited fuel quantities.Moreover, meals for 80,000 military personnel may not be available, especially since its funding in recent years was from external donations.Additionally, the Qatari donation to support salaries, valued at 60 million dollars, will only suffice until the end of the year.