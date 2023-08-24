Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-24 | 08:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit

The Central Bank of Lebanon announced on Thursday in a statement that, based on the communication of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon with the auditing company ALS Inspection UK Ltd, which KPMG commissioned in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund, the Central Bank of Lebanon obtained approval on August 24, 2023, to publish a summary of the audit report on its gold reserves.

Consequently, the Central Bank published the mentioned summary and its translation into Arabic, confirming that the gold reserves held in the Central Bank's vaults are consistent with the quantities documented in the financial statements.

 
 
To read the report, please click here. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Central Bank

Gold Reserve

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-18

Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17

Decoding Lebanon's Remaining Reserves: Beyond Dollars in the Central Bank's Vault

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:43

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Forensic audit report implications: Justice Minister's approach to report revelations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Economic challenges and security concerns: Is Lebanon a safe haven for the wanted?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-17

Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:43

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More