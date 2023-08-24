The Central Bank of Lebanon announced on Thursday in a statement that, based on the communication of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon with the auditing company ALS Inspection UK Ltd, which KPMG commissioned in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund, the Central Bank of Lebanon obtained approval on August 24, 2023, to publish a summary of the audit report on its gold reserves.

Consequently, the Central Bank published the mentioned summary and its translation into Arabic, confirming that the gold reserves held in the Central Bank's vaults are consistent with the quantities documented in the financial statements.