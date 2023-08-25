On Friday, August 25, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 3,000, and that of diesel increased by LBP 6,000, while the price of gas remained the same.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,796,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,834,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,671,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 901,000