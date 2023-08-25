News
Lebanon's fuel prices rise again
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25 | 02:15
0
min
Lebanon's fuel prices rise again
On Friday, August 25, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 3,000, and that of diesel increased by LBP 6,000, while the price of gas remained the same.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,796,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,834,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,671,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 901,000
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Oil
Gas
Gasoline
Increase
Next
Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers
Previous
Related Articles
