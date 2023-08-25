Lebanon's fuel prices rise again

2023-08-25 | 02:15
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices rise again
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices rise again

On Friday, August 25, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 3,000, and that of diesel increased by LBP 6,000, while the price of gas remained the same.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,796,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,834,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,671,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 901,000
 

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers
