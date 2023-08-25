News
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
The acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, emphasized maintaining monetary stability.
He noted that this stability has been upheld through traditional monetary measures, and the intervention that ensured stability in the past month did not deplete any foreign currency reserves from the BDL.
Moreover, he affirmed that these reserves remain untouched and any future actions will remain within their scope.
Mansouri announced that "public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500."
"The BDL will not cover the country's deficit through government lending, whether in US dollars or Lebanese lira." He clarified.
He also firmly stated that printing more Lebanese lira to offset the deficit is not a strategy that will be pursued.
Regarding the ongoing forensic audit process, the acting Governor assured that BDL has taken all necessary steps to facilitate the audit and has provided the auditing firm with the required documents, addressing any claims to the contrary.
Similarly, any necessary documents will be furnished to the judiciary upon request.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Wassim Mansouri
BDL
Public
Sector
Salaries
Dollars
Exchange
Rate
LBP
USD
1
Lebanon News
05:27
Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Lebanon News
05:27
Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Lebanon News
03:36
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Lebanon News
03:36
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Lebanon News
06:20
Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48
Lebanon News
06:20
Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48
4
Sports News
07:10
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Sports News
07:10
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv
Lebanon News
05:38
Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv
6
Lebanon News
06:53
Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!
Lebanon News
06:53
Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!
7
Press Highlights
02:00
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers
Press Highlights
02:00
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers
8
Lebanon Economy
04:28
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
Lebanon Economy
04:28
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
