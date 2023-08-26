Abou Haydar to LBCI: We will combat food waste

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-26 | 04:39
High views
0min
Abou Haydar to LBCI: We will combat food waste

Director-General of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, Mohammed Abou Haydar, explained that efforts will be made to reduce and combat food waste, as there is approximately 35% wastage, while the percentage of those who do not have access to their basic needs exceeds 70%.

During LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show, he further elaborated that in times of crisis and with the increase in exchange rates, the issue of waste has intensified at the expense of people's well-being.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Economy is taking action through its inspections to issue violations.

Abou Haydar also noted that around 12 factories have been recently closed,  along with approximately 18 water production facilities, and around 7 butcheries and more.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
