MP Kanaan after the Finance and Budget meeting: Completing the forensic audit at the BDL is essential

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-28 | 07:20
High views
MP Kanaan after the Finance and Budget meeting: Completing the forensic audit at the BDL is essential
2min
MP Kanaan after the Finance and Budget meeting: Completing the forensic audit at the BDL is essential

The Finance and Budget Committee president, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, emphasized the necessity of completing the Banque du Liban (BDL) forensic audit. 

He asserted that this audit should encompass the bank's assets through its own channels or an international auditing company, underlining that this step should have been taken since 2019 following the financial collapse.

After the committee's meeting to discuss the preliminary forensic audit report by the Alvarez & Marsal company, attended by the ministers of finance and justice, the acting BDL Governor, Wassim Mansouri, and other officials, Kanaan stated that they would closely follow the legal process in the forensic audit case. 

He highlighted the importance of continuing forensic and accountability audits within ministries and state administrations to pinpoint all responsibilities.

Kanaan stated, "We raised the alarm bell since 2010 through parliamentary oversight, which led to the discovery of $27 billion of undisclosed funds, the expenditure of which remains unclear. The Court of Audit has not issued a decision regarding them."

Furthermore, Kanaan revealed that they will commence sessions with the BDL and relevant ministries next week to discuss reform laws associated with restoring financial balance, restructuring, and conducting an impartial audit of both bank and state accounts. This ongoing effort reflects a commitment to accountability and transparency in Lebanon's financial landscape.


