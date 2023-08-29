Price of gasoline increases by 9000 LBP

On Wednesday August 29, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 9000 LBP each and that of diesel increased by 2000 LBP, while the price of gas increased by 6000 LBP.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1805,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1843,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1673,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 907,000 LBP

