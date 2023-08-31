Economy Minister in Talks with World Bank on Vital Lebanese Projects

Caretaker Minister of Economy Amin Salam, discussed in Washington at the headquarters of the World Bank with the bank's Executive Director, Mansur Al-Chemali, joint projects, particularly those related to food security for the Lebanese people.



The discussion also covered the World Bank's program in Lebanon, especially the completion of the approval and signing procedures for the two agreements approved by the World Bank:



- The second phase of the Emergency Social Safety Net Project in Lebanon, valued at $300 million, to assist the most vulnerable families. The World Bank approved the project on May 26, 2023.

- The Agricultural and Green Food Recovery Transformation Project in Lebanon, valued at $200 million, which was approved by the World Bank on June 28, 2023.

During the meeting, it was emphasized the "need to expedite the approval of the required reform laws to help Lebanon initiate the path to economic recovery."