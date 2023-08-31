Economy Minister in Talks with World Bank on Vital Lebanese Projects

Lebanon Economy
2023-08-31 | 03:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Economy Minister in Talks with World Bank on Vital Lebanese Projects
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Economy Minister in Talks with World Bank on Vital Lebanese Projects

Caretaker Minister of Economy Amin Salam, discussed in Washington at the headquarters of the World Bank with the bank's Executive Director, Mansur Al-Chemali, joint projects, particularly those related to food security for the Lebanese people.

The discussion also covered the World Bank's program in Lebanon, especially the completion of the approval and signing procedures for the two agreements approved by the World Bank:

- The second phase of the Emergency Social Safety Net Project in Lebanon, valued at $300 million, to assist the most vulnerable families. The World Bank approved the project on May 26, 2023.
- The Agricultural and Green Food Recovery Transformation Project in Lebanon, valued at $200 million, which was approved by the World Bank on June 28, 2023.
During the meeting, it was emphasized the "need to expedite the approval of the required reform laws to help Lebanon initiate the path to economic recovery."

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Economy

World Bank

Lebanon

Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-02

Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-31

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-30

Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29

Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29

Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29

Unresolved unloading: Lebanon faces financial implications as "ARDMORE" gas carrier remains unloaded

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Mikati Visits Beirut Air Base: Army is a Model for Lebanese Youth Unrelated to Sectarianism and Regionalism

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:59

Greek PM anticipates forest fires to engulf over 150,000 hectares this summer

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

LBCI
Sports News
05:53

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Sports News
06:25

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More