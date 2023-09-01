Fuel prices on the rise again

On Friday, September 1, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 12,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 1,000, while gas prices remained the same.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,817,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,854,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,673,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 908,000