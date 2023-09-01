News
Fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01 | 02:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices on the rise again
On Friday, September 1, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 12,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 1,000, while gas prices remained the same.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,817,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,854,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,673,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 908,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gas
Gasoline
fuel
Prices
Diesel
Oil
Station
Lebanon
Increase
Next
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Previous
