News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
USAID's ongoing commitment: $96.9M for education improvement in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01 | 07:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
USAID's ongoing commitment: $96.9M for education improvement in Lebanon
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has taken a step towards bolstering Lebanon's education system by awarding a $96.9 million contract to RTI International.
This nonprofit research institute and prominent international development organization will lead the implementation of the new five-year initiative known as the Quality Instruction Towards Access and Basic Education Improvement (QITABI) 3.
In partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) and the Center for Educational Research and Development (CRDP), USAID's QITABI 3 project aims to elevate literacy, numeracy, social and emotional learning (SEL), and inclusive education standards for students throughout Lebanon.
Additionally, the initiative will provide valuable life skills and career guidance to intermediate and secondary-level students.
Julie Southfield, the USAID Mission Director, expressed: "We are excited to introduce this new project, which will continue to improve the quality of education across Lebanon."
She added: "QITABI 3 is a reflection of our belief that quality education creates pathways for greater economic growth and transformational change. It is one of many chapters in the historical and ongoing partnership between the United States and Lebanon to support this country's young learners and prepare them for a brighter future."
QITABI 3's scope encompasses providing technical support to the Ministry of Education and CRDP to enhance inclusive curriculum, research, and assessment capacities. Throughout its tenure, QITABI 3 anticipates advancing learning outcomes for approximately 350,000 learners and refining instructional practices for 25,000 educators.
Moreover, the initiative aspires to boost retention rates across 1,200 public and low-cost private schools.
Most importantly, QITABI 3 aims to fortify the education system, ensuring that it offers more equitable learning opportunities for the most vulnerable members of society, including children with disabilities.
Since 2013, the US Government, through USAID, has invested more than $500 million to support Lebanon's education sector, from classroom libraries to online lessons, educational boxes, summer school, and university support, as well as full merit scholarships, which USAID provided students with tools and skills to gain a learning experience and contribute to the country's development and prosperity.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
United States Agency For International Development
USAID
Education
RTI International
Next
Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-03
Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-03
Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Minister Halabi and British Council sign Memorandum of Understanding for education reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Minister Halabi and British Council sign Memorandum of Understanding for education reforms in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:50
Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety
Lebanon Economy
08:50
Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety
0
Lebanon Economy
04:46
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
04:46
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
0
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
0
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
0
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-26
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
2023-08-26
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
0
Lebanon News
03:35
US commitment to Lebanon's economic growth: Amos Hochstein's visit concludes
Lebanon News
03:35
US commitment to Lebanon's economic growth: Amos Hochstein's visit concludes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
3
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
5
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
6
Lebanon News
11:25
Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Lebanon News
11:25
Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
7
Lebanon News
06:51
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More