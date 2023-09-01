The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has taken a step towards bolstering Lebanon's education system by awarding a $96.9 million contract to RTI International.



This nonprofit research institute and prominent international development organization will lead the implementation of the new five-year initiative known as the Quality Instruction Towards Access and Basic Education Improvement (QITABI) 3.



In partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) and the Center for Educational Research and Development (CRDP), USAID's QITABI 3 project aims to elevate literacy, numeracy, social and emotional learning (SEL), and inclusive education standards for students throughout Lebanon.



Additionally, the initiative will provide valuable life skills and career guidance to intermediate and secondary-level students.



Julie Southfield, the USAID Mission Director, expressed: "We are excited to introduce this new project, which will continue to improve the quality of education across Lebanon."



She added: "QITABI 3 is a reflection of our belief that quality education creates pathways for greater economic growth and transformational change. It is one of many chapters in the historical and ongoing partnership between the United States and Lebanon to support this country's young learners and prepare them for a brighter future."



QITABI 3's scope encompasses providing technical support to the Ministry of Education and CRDP to enhance inclusive curriculum, research, and assessment capacities. Throughout its tenure, QITABI 3 anticipates advancing learning outcomes for approximately 350,000 learners and refining instructional practices for 25,000 educators.



Moreover, the initiative aspires to boost retention rates across 1,200 public and low-cost private schools.



Most importantly, QITABI 3 aims to fortify the education system, ensuring that it offers more equitable learning opportunities for the most vulnerable members of society, including children with disabilities.



Since 2013, the US Government, through USAID, has invested more than $500 million to support Lebanon's education sector, from classroom libraries to online lessons, educational boxes, summer school, and university support, as well as full merit scholarships, which USAID provided students with tools and skills to gain a learning experience and contribute to the country's development and prosperity.