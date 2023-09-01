News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety
Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi announced during a joint press conference with the Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, Jean Ellieh, the launch of a mechanical inspection tender.
He stated that this is stipulated by law and is necessary to secure the state's and citizens' rights regarding service and safety, emphasizing that it is a significant step towards road safety, which should be integrated with all state activities, including road infrastructure.
Mawlawi noted, "As for the contract with the Valle company, it expired in 2013, and the Cabinet extended it until 2015. After that, the company continued to operate without legal justification, which prompted us to send a letter to the Cassation Public Prosecution due to imposing fees on citizens without legal grounds."
"Based on this, we suspended the company's operations and worked diligently to draft new tender conditions that ensure fair competition under the supervision of Jean Ellieh," he added.
He stressed that they are committed to the safety and rights of citizens and will not accept the squandering of their money or the state's funds.
Mawlawi explained that the State Shura Council annulled a tender in 2018 because it was conducted for an entity other than the Traffic Management Authority, expressing his refusal "to criticize the tender without reviewing it, and they do not want to inspect it." He also mentioned that the Public Procurement Authority has completed the tender conditions.
He stated, "Two days ago, the Court of Audit issued a consultative opinion with judicial status, in response to a request from the Traffic Management Authority, regarding the payment method and the work deadline for Inkript company, which suspended the public facility in violation of the law."
In turn, Ellieh stated, "This is the first time that a tender for mechanical inspection centers is attended with a transparent set of conditions that no one except the experts who worked on it and supervised it had any involvement in."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Bassam Mawlawi
Public Procurement Authority
Jean Ellieh
Mechanical
Inspection
Tender
USAID's ongoing commitment: $96.9M for education improvement in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
0
Variety and Tech
08:18
'Wings' of August: Record-breaking passenger movement in Lebanon
Variety and Tech
08:18
'Wings' of August: Record-breaking passenger movement in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:29
USAID's ongoing commitment: $96.9M for education improvement in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:29
USAID's ongoing commitment: $96.9M for education improvement in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
04:46
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
04:46
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
0
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
0
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
2
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
3
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:51
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:56
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
Lebanon News
03:56
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More