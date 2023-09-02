The prominent factor alongside this political stagnation is the rapid developments in the financial and monetary spheres under the new leadership of Banque du Liban (BDL).Wassim Mansouri, who serves as the acting governor, is pursuing a stringent policy to maintain financial stability, prevent deterioration, preserve reserves, and maintain transparency in managing this sector.Mansouri will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday in response to an invitation extended to him by the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, a few days ago.According to Al Joumhouria's sources, Mansouri will spend several days in the kingdom, during which extensive meetings with senior Saudi officials, especially in the financial sector, have been prepared.Banking sources told Al Joumhouria that Mansouri's visit is of utmost importance regarding timing, content, and undoubtedly its positive repercussions on Lebanon.It is beyond doubt that Saudi Arabia, contrary to all the rumors, has not removed Lebanon from its priorities and concerns. It implies that Saudi Arabia would like to see Lebanon emerge from its political crisis and achieve genuine progress in its financial and economic crisis.