Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02 | 01:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri&#39;s visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit

The prominent factor alongside this political stagnation is the rapid developments in the financial and monetary spheres under the new leadership of Banque du Liban (BDL). 

Wassim Mansouri, who serves as the acting governor, is pursuing a stringent policy to maintain financial stability, prevent deterioration, preserve reserves, and maintain transparency in managing this sector.

This article was initially published in, translated from, the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria. 

Mansouri will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday in response to an invitation extended to him by the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, a few days ago.

According to Al Joumhouria's sources, Mansouri will spend several days in the kingdom, during which extensive meetings with senior Saudi officials, especially in the financial sector, have been prepared.

Banking sources told Al Joumhouria that Mansouri's visit is of utmost importance regarding timing, content, and undoubtedly its positive repercussions on Lebanon. 

It is beyond doubt that Saudi Arabia, contrary to all the rumors, has not removed Lebanon from its priorities and concerns. It implies that Saudi Arabia would like to see Lebanon emerge from its political crisis and achieve genuine progress in its financial and economic crisis.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Banque du Liban

Financial

Wassim Mansouri

Saudi Arabia

Visit

Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-18

Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

US commitment to Lebanon's economic growth: Amos Hochstein's visit concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for official visit, expresses confidence in Lebanon's political future

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:50

Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:29

USAID's ongoing commitment: $96.9M for education improvement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:46

The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices on the rise again

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:38

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Reddit is killing its Gold awards system

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:52

Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:38

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:33

Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More