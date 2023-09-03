News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-03 | 04:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
The Arab Banks Union issued a statement welcoming the participation of Lebanon's Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, in their annual banking conference held in Riyadh under the theme "Arab Economic Prospects amid International Changes."
The event took place at the Hilton Hotel in Riyadh. It was held under the patronage of the Governor of the Saudi Arabian Central Bank, Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari, who was also in attendance.
The conference was attended by economic and financial decision-makers, central bank governors from Arab countries, heads of Arab and international financial institutions, as well as the President and members of the Board of Directors of the Arab Banks Union, along with representatives of Saudi banks and the Saudi media.
In the statement, the Arab Banks Union expressed that this conference aligns with their continuous efforts to assist all countries while supporting the Lebanese Central Bank and its banking sector. They emphasized their commitment to support the BDL under its new leadership and to provide all necessary resources to ensure the success of its mission in stabilizing Lebanon's financial situation.
Furthermore, the conference served as an Arab and international platform for discussing global economic transformations, global economic growth slowdown risks, and financial legislation's role in improving financial stability.
The Arab Banks Union highlighted that its approach is based on technical, scientific, and objective perspectives, free from political considerations. They reiterated their dedication to maintaining Lebanon's status as an active player among Arab countries, preserving its historical significance, and ensuring it plays its natural role in the region and the world as a leader in the banking profession, safeguarding financial and monetary stability, protecting depositors' rights, and contributing to Lebanon's return to its rightful place on both regional and global levels.
The statement also announced that the Arab Banks Union, represented by its Board of Directors and General Secretariat, will present an honorary shield to the Saudi Arabian Central Bank Governor in appreciation of his sponsorship of the conference.
The Secretary-General of the Arab Banks Union, Dr. Wissam Fattouh, facilitated communication between Mansouri and the Saudi banking leadership during the preparations for the event.
The meetings between Mansouri and the Saudi Central Bank Governor and banking leaders were characterized by their positive discussions and mutual agreement on cooperation and support from Saudi Arabia for the Central Bank of Lebanon and the Lebanese banking sector to benefit Lebanon and its people.
Lebanon Economy
Middle East News
Arab
Banks
Union
Welcome
Lebanon
Acting
BDL
Governor
Annual
Banking
Conference
Riyadh
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Association of Banks affirms support for BDL's Acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Association of Banks affirms support for BDL's Acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-25
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers
Press Highlights
2023-08-25
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:50
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
Press Highlights
01:50
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01
Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01
Lebanon launches mechanical inspection tender: A step towards enhanced road safety
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01
USAID's ongoing commitment: $96.9M for education improvement in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01
USAID's ongoing commitment: $96.9M for education improvement in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:00
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
04:00
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-13
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-08-13
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
11:07
Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup
Breaking Headlines
11:07
Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:50
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
Press Highlights
01:50
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
4
Lebanon Economy
04:22
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
Lebanon Economy
04:22
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
5
Press Highlights
01:17
Presidential crisis: Settlement remains the only way out after refusing dialogue
Press Highlights
01:17
Presidential crisis: Settlement remains the only way out after refusing dialogue
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More