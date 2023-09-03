Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-03 | 04:22
High views
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon&#39;s acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
2min
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh

The Arab Banks Union issued a statement welcoming the participation of Lebanon's Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, in their annual banking conference held in Riyadh under the theme "Arab Economic Prospects amid International Changes." 

The event took place at the Hilton Hotel in Riyadh. It was held under the patronage of the Governor of the Saudi Arabian Central Bank, Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari, who was also in attendance. 

The conference was attended by economic and financial decision-makers, central bank governors from Arab countries, heads of Arab and international financial institutions, as well as the President and members of the Board of Directors of the Arab Banks Union, along with representatives of Saudi banks and the Saudi media.

In the statement, the Arab Banks Union expressed that this conference aligns with their continuous efforts to assist all countries while supporting the Lebanese Central Bank and its banking sector. They emphasized their commitment to support the BDL under its new leadership and to provide all necessary resources to ensure the success of its mission in stabilizing Lebanon's financial situation.

Furthermore, the conference served as an Arab and international platform for discussing global economic transformations, global economic growth slowdown risks, and financial legislation's role in improving financial stability.

The Arab Banks Union highlighted that its approach is based on technical, scientific, and objective perspectives, free from political considerations. They reiterated their dedication to maintaining Lebanon's status as an active player among Arab countries, preserving its historical significance, and ensuring it plays its natural role in the region and the world as a leader in the banking profession, safeguarding financial and monetary stability, protecting depositors' rights, and contributing to Lebanon's return to its rightful place on both regional and global levels.

The statement also announced that the Arab Banks Union, represented by its Board of Directors and General Secretariat, will present an honorary shield to the Saudi Arabian Central Bank Governor in appreciation of his sponsorship of the conference.

The Secretary-General of the Arab Banks Union, Dr. Wissam Fattouh, facilitated communication between Mansouri and the Saudi banking leadership during the preparations for the event. 

The meetings between Mansouri and the Saudi Central Bank Governor and banking leaders were characterized by their positive discussions and mutual agreement on cooperation and support from Saudi Arabia for the Central Bank of Lebanon and the Lebanese banking sector to benefit Lebanon and its people.


