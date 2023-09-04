Mahfoud to LBCI: We are in the depths of 'hell,' and all we demand is the minimum of essentials

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mahfoud to LBCI: We are in the depths of &#39;hell,&#39; and all we demand is the minimum of essentials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mahfoud to LBCI: We are in the depths of 'hell,' and all we demand is the minimum of essentials

The head of the Private School Teachers Association, Nehme Mahfoud, emphasized that we are in "hell" and have been taken to a very "wrong" place.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Mahfoud said, "They threaten teachers with dismissal because it now costs nothing, and compensation is paid at LBP 1,500," pointing out that "the teacher's salary is still LBP 1,500,000 while the minimum wage is LBP 9,000,000."

He stressed that all we are demanding, we and the public school teachers, is the minimum of essentials.

Mahfoud said, "I hope the 'protest' from parents against school installments will also apply to electricity, gasoline, telecommunications, internet, and supermarkets."
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Private School

Teachers

Nehme Mahfoud

LBCI Next
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
03:24

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:14

Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:47

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:55

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-03

Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-03

Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02

Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:55

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Lebanese Army prevents infiltration attempts: 1,100 Syrians intercepted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:49

For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:14

Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Sports News
03:24

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:47

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:55

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More