Mahfoud to LBCI: We are in the depths of 'hell,' and all we demand is the minimum of essentials

The head of the Private School Teachers Association, Nehme Mahfoud, emphasized that we are in "hell" and have been taken to a very "wrong" place.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Mahfoud said, "They threaten teachers with dismissal because it now costs nothing, and compensation is paid at LBP 1,500," pointing out that "the teacher's salary is still LBP 1,500,000 while the minimum wage is LBP 9,000,000."



He stressed that all we are demanding, we and the public school teachers, is the minimum of essentials.



Mahfoud said, "I hope the 'protest' from parents against school installments will also apply to electricity, gasoline, telecommunications, internet, and supermarkets."